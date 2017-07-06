By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, July 6 India's leading airline IndiGo
stressed on Thursday that it was keen to buy only state-owned
carrier Air India's international operations and its low-cost
arm Air India Express, if India does proceed with plans to
carve up and sell the carrier.
"Indigo is not looking to acquire all of Air India," said
Rahul Bhatia, co-founder of the airline on a call with investors
on Thursday, seeking to calm investor concerns that it may make
an offer for the entire loss-making carrier.
IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation, last week
expressed unsolicited interest in buying a stake in state-owned
Air India.
India's cabinet last week gave "in-principle" approval to
privatise Air India, kick-starting a process that could see the
government offload an airline struggling to turn a profit amidst
growing competition from low-cost rivals.
Bhatia said the carrier would need to "assess" if it were
economically feasible to buy all parts of the carrier in the
event that the government opts to only sell the business as a
whole.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Keith Weir)