BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
MUMBAI Oct 14 The operator of top Indian airline IndiGo is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to $400 million on Oct 26, three sources directly involved in the transaction said on Wednesday.
The share offering by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd IPO-INAI.NS, which runs the low-cost carrier, will close on Oct. 28, said the sources, who declining to be named as the information is not yet public.
A spokeswoman for IndiGo said the dates for the offering had yet to be finalised. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
* Drone Racing League Inc files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oC04aF)