By Sumeet Chatterjee and Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, Oct 26 Indian budget airline IndiGo is
likely to reap the rewards of its frugal business strategy when
it launches on Tuesday an up to $465 million initial public
offer in one of the world's fastest growing - and most
competitive - aviation markets.
IndiGo, India's largest airline by passenger numbers, is the
only consistently profitable local carrier for the past seven
years, according to consultancy Centre for Aviation (CAPA).
For investors, this success in dodging the high operating
costs and taxes that have over the past three years grounded
debt-ridden Kingfisher Airlines and forced the bail
out of budget airline SpiceJet Ltd makes IndiGo an
attractive bet in a market where passenger numbers are growing
at up to 18 percent a year, bankers say.
"They have figured out that people are more focused on
getting to their destination on time than anything else. And
they deliver that better than any airline," said Gaurav Narain
at Ocean Dial Investments, a London-based India dedicated fund.
At $465 million, IndiGo's IPO would be the largest in India
since 2012 and would give the company a market value of about $4
billion. Sources had earlier said the airline would sell shares
worth up to $510 million.
IndiGo was set up in 2006 by businessman Rahul Bhatia and
Rakesh Gangwal, a former CEO for U.S. Airways Group. The airline
is operated by InterGlobe Aviation, a company whose main
shareholders include Bhatia and Gangwal, and its rivals include
Jet Airways, SpiceJet and the Indian unit of Malaysian
budget carrier AirAsia.
Industry experts say the focus on cost by IndiGo's
management team, led by lawyer Aditya Ghosh, has helped the
airline avoid weighing its balance sheet down with the amount of
debt saddling peers including Jet Airways and Air India.
IndiGo keeps costs low by buying just one type of aircraft
from one supplier - Airbus - as well as selling and leasing back
planes, and keeping maintenance costs low, experts say.
At the same time, the airline's track-record for on-time
flights, and now low fuel costs, have helped boost revenue.
IndiGo's market share grew to 34 percent at end-March from
12.5 percent five years ago, while second-largest carrier Jet
Airways market share fell to 22.1 percent from 28.1 percent, the
latest CAPA figures show.
IndiGo currently has 97 planes in its fleet, and has 430
aircraft from Airbus on order. The company has said it would use
the funds raised via the IPO to pay off some aircraft leases and
to expand.
($1 = 64.9575 Indian rupees)
