* FY adj pretax profit 11.5 mln stg vs 12 mln stg

* Revenue up 23 pct at 1.1 bln stg

* Raises final dividend 5 pct to 10.65p

Sept 6 British construction management firm Interior Services Group reported a marginal drop in its full-year adjusted pretax profit, hurt by a weak performance at its overseas fit-out division, and said it would continue to scout for acquisitions.

The company said it saw signs of a rebound in key private sector markets, led by retailers and property developers, and expected a strong recovery in the corporate office sector in London in 2013.

Interior Services, which was recently appointed to provide temporary spectator seating, tents and cabins at the London 2012 Olympic venues, said its final dividend was raised by 5 percent to 10.56 pence, taking the total dividend to 15.06 pence.

July-June adjusted pretax profit was down at 11.5 million pounds ($18.5 million) from 12 million pounds last year, impacted by a loss incurred on a project in Geneva at its fit-out division.

Fit-out services include design and completion of interiors with partitioning, floors, ceiling, mechanical, electrical and environmental requirements.

Revenue was up 23 percent at 1.19 billion pounds.

Interior Services shares, which have shed 10 percent of their value since the company posted higher first-half profit in March, closed at 179.5 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 59.9 million pounds.

($1 = 0.621 British Pounds) (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)