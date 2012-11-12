QUERETARO Nov 12 Mexican airline Interjet said
on Monday it placed an order for 40 A320 Airbus
aircraft in its latest move to boost operations in a market led
by carrier Aeromexico.
"Last Friday, we inked a contract to purchase 40 Airbus
A320s, its new model," Interjet Chairman Miguel Aleman Velasco
said during a business summit in the central industrial state of
Queretaro.
Interjet, which launched operations in 2005 amid a surge of
low-cost airlines in Mexico, operates 34 A320 in its fleet.
The new order comes on the heels of Aeromexico's firm order
for 60 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft announced last week as
part of a plan to overhaul its fleet and use more fuel-efficient
planes. Aeromexico has an option for 30 more of the planes.
Aeromexico and Interjet got a big boost following the 2010
demise of debt-laden rival Mexicana.