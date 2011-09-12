MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Mexican airline Interjet
said on Monday it could consider taking over the operation of
troubled carrier Mexicana, a bold move that would give it
access to attractive international routes.
"We are evaluating it, but with precaution," said Miguel
Aleman Velasco, head of Interjet's board of directors, when
asked if Interjet was looking at Mexicana. "It is very
complex."
He declined to provide details.
Several little-known companies have unsuccessfully tried to
buy Mexicana, which stopped flying a year ago swamped by deep
financial troubles. Some of Mexicana's biggest assets were
international destinations.
But a lack of deep pockets has dented any serious attempts
to bid for the near century-old airline, which is under
creditor protection in Mexico and the United States.
Interjet pulled the plug on its planned initial public
offering earlier this year due to uncertainty in the world
economy. But it has aggressive expansion plans that call for
more routes and a larger fleet.
The airline signed a $650 million contract in January with
Superjet International for 15 aircraft to help expand
operations. First deliveries were scheduled for the second half
of 2012 and the contract included options for five additional
Superjet 100 airliners, which seat 98 passengers.
Aleman Velasco said Interjet's plan to sell a stake of the
company to a foreign carrier -- a project his son Miguel Aleman
Magnani disclosed to Reuters in December 2010 -- was no longer
an option.
As for any other funding options to support the company's
growth, Aleman Velasco said his family was toying with the idea
of creating a new airline company, but he did not share any details.
