MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Mexican airline Interjet said on Wednesday it has opted against taking over the operations of troubled carrier Mexicana, which stopped flying a year ago due to financial difficulties.

In a newspaper announcement, Interjet said its board had been asked to consider taking on Mexicana's business by a third party, and had decided not to after reviewing the possibility.

"We're aware of the difficult situation Mexicana's workers are going through, and we sincerely hope that their rights are safeguarded in the process," Interjet said.

Several little-known companies have unsuccessfully tried to buy Mexicana, some of whose biggest assets were international destinations. But a lack of funds has dented any serious attempt to bid for the near century-old airline, which is under creditor protection in Mexico and the United States.

Interjet pulled the plug on its planned initial public offering earlier this year due to uncertainty on global markets. But it has aggressive expansion plans that call for more routes and a larger fleet. (Reporting by Dave Graham, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)