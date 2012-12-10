BRIEF-Mic reports qtrly earnings per share $0.89
* MIC reports 2016 financial results in line with guidance, increases dividend
NEW YORK Dec 10 Intermec Inc : * Jumps 24.9 percent to $9.97 in premarket; to be acquired by Honeywell for $600 million, or $10 per share
* MIC reports 2016 financial results in line with guidance, increases dividend
* Manulife Financial Corporation prices U.S. public offering of subordinated notes
* Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results