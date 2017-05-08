BRIEF-ONEOK to expand Mid-Continent NGL gathering system, Sterling III Pipeline
* ONEOK Inc - ONEOK expects to invest approximately $130 million for these projects, which are expected to be complete by end of 2018
May 8 Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc named Chris Hawkins as managing director of Marketing & Client Relations, Western Region USA, effective immediately.
Hawkins will report to Chris Austin, global head of Consultant Relations and director of Marketing & Client Relations for the United States.
Prior to joining ICG, Hawkins worked at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper
* Pattern Energy announces key strategic initiatives for major expansion of growth and capital opportunities with pattern development, riverstone and psp investments