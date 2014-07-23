LONDON, July 23 Intermediate Capital Group raised a net 1 billion euros in the June quarter to boost its total assets under management to 13.3 billion euros ($17.91 billion), it said on Wednesday.

The company said its Longbow Senior Debt Fund raised a further 307 million euros during the quarter, taking the size of the funds to 500 million euros.

The group added it had recorded the first close for its U.S. Private Debt Fund and raised $450 million and also expects a first close of third Asia Pacific Mezzanine Fund over the next few weeks.

"We continue to see a solid pipeline of investment opportunities to maintain the investment rate across these funds which will enable us to launch successor funds towards the end of the financial year," it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7427 Euros) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)