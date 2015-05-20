PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 23
May 20 Intermediate Capital Group Plc
* Record AUM of 18 bln euros, up 39 percent on March 2014
* Record 6.4 bln euros of new money raised
* Third party fee earning AUM increased 39 percent to 12.3 bln euros
* Group profit before tax up 9 percent to 178.5 mln pounds (2014: 164.4 mln pounds)
* Board proposes a 300 mln pound special dividend for 2015 and reaffirms its commitment to increasing group's return on equity to over 13 percent through growth
* Fund management company strategy delivering with profits up 48 percent to a record 52 mln pounds (2014: 35.1 mln pounds), with an increase in performance fees
* Final ordinary dividend up 4.9 percent to 15.1 pence per share, resulting in total ordinary dividends in year up 4.8 percent to 22.0 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nishant Kumar)
