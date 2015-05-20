* AUM up 39 percent on year on strong demand in Europe
* A record 6.4 bln euros raised during the year
* Plans to return 300 mln stg as special dividend
By Nishant Kumar
May 20 Intermediate Capital Group Plc
said assets under management rose to a record 18 billion euros
($19.9 billion) at end-March, driven by strong demand for
higher-yielding assets in Europe, boosting its shares.
A 39 percent surge in assets from the prior year included a
record 6.4 billion euros of new money raised by the firm, which
specialises in providing mezzanine finance, private debt and
leveraged credit.
"Strong demand for European investment opportunities that
carry attractive yields and the improving economic climate in
Europe have driven a significant part of both our fundraising
and our investing success," Chief Executive Christophe Evain
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The firm's European mezzanine, senior debt and UK real
estate funds accounted for 48 percent of the total money raised
during the year.
The group reported a 9 percent jump in profit before tax to
178.5 million pounds and said it planned to return 300 million
pounds to shareholders in the form of a special dividend for
2015.
Jefferies International analyst Phil Dobbin said he expected
even more to be returned in the coming months.
"We feel this leaves room for a further return, and in the
meantime the company has the ability to drive growth in a
supportive fund raising environment," Dobbin, who rates the
stock as "buy", wrote.
At 0725 GMT, its shares were up 4.6 percent, the second best
performer on the FTSE Mid 250 Index, which traded down
0.2 percent.
The company said third-party fee earning assets under
management rose 39 percent to 12.3 billion euros and its final
ordinary dividend was up 4.9 percent to 15.1 pence per share,
boosting its total ordinary dividends in year to 22 pence per
share.
($1 = 0.9035 euros)
(Editing by Simon Jessop)