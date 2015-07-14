German engineering group Aumann rise in stock market debut
FRANKFURT, March 24 German engineering group Aumann rose 15 percent in its stock market debut on Friday, in the country's first initial public offering this year.
July 14 UK-based asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc appointed Michael Curtis and Benjamin Edgar portfolio managers and co-heads of its European loans business.
Curtis joins from 3i Debt Management Ltd while Edgar comes from CVC Credit Partners where he was managing director responsible for credit funds and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
FRANKFURT, March 24 German engineering group Aumann rose 15 percent in its stock market debut on Friday, in the country's first initial public offering this year.
DUBAI, March 24 Saudi Arabia's stock exchange said it would extend the period for settling trades and introduce short-selling on April 23, reforms that may help the market join international equity indexes, attracting billions of dollars of fresh investment.