UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Jan 28 Intermediate Capital Group Plc
* eur3.1bn of third party money raised in nine months to 31 december 2014
* New third party money raised in quarter to 31 december 2014 totalled eur1.4bn, with eur0.2bn of realisations in older funds
* Aum increased by 8% in quarter to 31 december 2014 to eur14.9bn
* Third party fee earning aum increased 12% to eur10.8bn
* Have an extensive product pipeline and expect this to lead to a period of very strong fundraising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.