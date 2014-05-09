May 9 Intermediate Capital Group Plc
* Announces that Mezzanine investments made by ICG, other
members of its group and ICG European Fund 2006 in Applus Group
will be realised following IPO of Applus
* Original investment totalled EUR118m; total proceeds being
repaid at time of exit will be eur163.2m
* 55.93% of proceeds being received by ICG and its group and
remainder received by fund.
* Total proceeds received as a result of this equity
repayment are expected to amount to approximately EUR33m
* Continues to hold a minority equity stake following
realisation
