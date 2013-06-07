MILAN, June 7 Italian private bank Banca
Intermobiliare denied on Friday press report which
suggested its vice-president was in advanced talks with a group
of investors to buy out the bank.
"The conclusions of the media report are groundless," said
Banca Intermobiliare in a statement, adding, however, that
options to extract value from the private banking activities are
under review.
Veneto Banca, which owns 71 percent of Banca Intermobiliare,
said in March it was looking at ways to extract more value from
the private banking division of Banca Intermobiliare and was
considering involving third parties in the process.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)