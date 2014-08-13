NEW YORK Aug 13 Biotechnology company InterMune
Inc is working with financial advisers to evaluate
strategic options as it braces for potential takeover interest
from larger drugmakers, people familiar with the matter said.
InterMune is in the early stages of considering options,
including a potential sale, and is not soliciting takeover
offers currently, the people said on Wednesday, asking not to be
named because the matter is not public.
The drugmaker, which specializes in treating fatal scarring
of the lungs and has a market value of more than $5 billion, is
being advised by Centerview Partners and Goldman Sachs Group
in its review, the people added.
A small number of drugmakers are in the early stages of
evaluating a potential offer for InterMune and are working with
advisers, but there is no guarantee one will materialize, the
people said.
Representatives for Centerview could not be immediately
reached for comment. Spokesmen for InterMune and Goldman Sachs
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing
by James Dalgleish)