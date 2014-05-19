May 19 InterMune Inc shares jumped as
much as 15 percent on Monday, after the biotechnology company
said it would resubmit for U.S. approval its drug to treat a
fatal lung disease after it was successful in a late-stage
study.
Analysts said the results should position InterMune's lead
drug, pirfenidone, as the standard of care over Boehringer
Ingelheim's experimental drug nintedanib, in patients with
idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Pirfenidone is sold as Esbriet in the European Union and
Canada.
""In the end, the mortality differences may be what
ultimately influences treatment decisions most, and in that
area, we believe InterMune has the edge," Wells Fargo analyst
Brian Abrahams said on Monday.
Abrahams said there was a 95 percent chance Pirfenidone
would be approved in the United States. He raised his price
target on InterMune's stock to $48-$50 from $41-$43.
The stock jumped to $39.45 on the Nasdaq on Monday morning
amid heavy volume.
InterMune Chief Executive Dan Welch said it plans to
resubmit the marketing application for the drug in the coming
weeks.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected
Pirfenidone in 2010, unconvinced of its efficacy, despite a
recommendation for approval by an independent committee.
InterMune said on Sunday Pirfenidone proved more effective
than a placebo in the trial.
Stifel Nicolaus analyst Stephen Willey raised his price
target on the stock to $51 from $45, and estimated U.S. peak
sales of $1.1 billion.
IPF, whose cause is undetermined, is characterized by a
progressive decline in lung function due to scarring which
causes an irreversible loss of the tissue's ability to transport
oxygen.
There exist no FDA-approved treatments for IPF, which
affects about 128,100 people in the United States, with about
48,000 new cases diagnosed annually, according to the Coalition
for Pulmonary Fibrosis.
More than seven million shares of the Brisbane,
California-based company changed hands by noon - thrice their
10-day moving average - making them one of the top movers of the
exchange.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)