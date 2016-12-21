BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
FRANKFURT Dec 21 Germany's International Campus, insurer Allianz and a European investor represented by U.S. real estate company CBRE will launch a fund to finance pan-European student housing, in a sign of continued growth in the yield-promising property sector.
International Campus, which operates around 7,200 student housing apartments in Germany and the Netherlands, said in a statement on Wednesday that the initial portfolio comprised four fully rented buildings, as well as four ongoing projects.
The investors declined to disclose the portfolio's purchase price, International Campus said, adding that the new fund called "THE FIZZ Student Housing Fund S.C.S." was preparing further acquisitions.
The Luxemburg-registered fund has a 70 percent equity ratio and will run for an initial duration of 10 years, the statement said.
Over the last year, a growing number of global investors have tapped into Germany's student housing market, tempted by yields not available elsewhere and driven by the country's popularity among international students and a lack of small apartments.
($1 = 0.9612 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.