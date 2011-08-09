(Adds details)

* Pro forma operating income up 9 pct to 1.47 bln euros

* Says continues to expect growth in 2011

* Strong performance in Latina America, North America boosts results

LONDON, Aug 9 International Power posted a 9 percent increase in operating income for the first half, helped by strong growth in its Latin American markets, and said it expects growth for the full year.

The company, 70 percent owned by French utility GDF Suez , said pro forma adjusted current operating income rose to 1.47 billion euros ($2.1 billion) from 1.35 billion euros last year.

Underlying earnings per share were 13.3 euro cents, up from 12.9 euros cents last year, and ahead of a company supplied poll of 12.7 euro cents.

Pro forma adjusted current operating income in Latin America rose 32 percent to 663 million euros, while that in North America was up 53 percent to 264 million euros.

"We continue to expect growth in 2011 with performance in the second half anticipated to be similar to the first half, despite the current economic backdrop," International Power said on Tuesday.

Analysts currently expect the company to report full-year earnings per share of 24 pence.

Shares in the company closed at 286.3 pence on Monday, valuing the business at about 14.7 billion pounds ($24.0 billion). The stock has lost more than 10 percent of its value since International Power reported full-year results in March. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) ($1 = 0.613 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Julie Crust)