UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Nov 8 International Airlines Group : * Statement on vueling * - can confirm that it is considering making an offer for 100 per
cent of the share capital of vueling airlines * Iag board will be considering the matter tomorrow (November 8, 2012) but no
decision to make an offer has yet been reached
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts