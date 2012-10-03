LONDON Oct 3 International Airlines Group :
* Traffic statistics September 2012
* Premium traffic for September grew by 8.0 per cent compared
to the previous
year
* In September 2012, group traffic measured in revenue
passenger kms rose by
5.1 percent
* 4.6 per cent growth in non-premium traffic for September
* Trading conditions at our London hub remain firm
* Underlying market conditions remain unchanged from guidance
given at Q2
results.
* In September 2012, available seat kilometres was up 3.6
percent
* Performance at Madrid continues to be impacted by weak
economic conditions