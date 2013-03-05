LONDON, March 5 International Airlines Group : * Traffic statistics February 2013 * IAG - group premium traffic for the month of February grew by 0.2

per cent compared to the previous year * In February 2013, group traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres

decreased by 2.4 per cent * At a group level, capacity was impacted by approximately 0.8 per cent by

strike * Says for February group capacity measured in available seat kilometres was

down 4.4 per cent. * 2.9 per cent decrease in non-premium traffic in February * Source Text: