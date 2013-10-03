REFILE-UPDATE 2-ITV's production arm shields it from advertising decline
LONDON, March 1 British broadcaster ITV said a strong performance from its programme making business helped it to weather the first decline in advertising revenue since 2009.
(Corrects headline to show traffic increased 8.8 pct, not 8.3 pct)
Oct 3 Oct 3 International Airlines Group : * September traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres increased by 8.8 per cent vs September 2012 * Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 8.3 pct * September premium traffic fell 0.1 pct compared to the previous year, on falling capacity * Underlying market conditions unchanged from at the publication of quarter two results on Aug. 2 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
LONDON, March 1 British broadcaster ITV said a strong performance from its programme making business helped it to weather the first decline in advertising revenue since 2009.
BERLIN, March 1 Germany's Zalando announced the acquisition of streetwear retailer Kickz on Wednesday, bolstering its plans to shift from being a pure fashion e-commerce player to becoming a provider of logistics, technology and marketing to key brands.