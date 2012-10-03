* Traffic up 5.1 pct, premium traffic up 8 pct
* Says London trading firm, Madrid hit by weak economy
LONDON Oct 3 International Airlines Group
, formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia,
posted a 5.1 percent rise in September traffic, led by a buoyant
performance from the UK carrier.
Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose by
5.1 percent versus September 2011, while passenger load factor -
a measure of how well it fills its planes - was up 1.2
percentage point at 84 percent, it said on Wednesday.
IAG said its first and business-class travel - the most
profitable part of its passenger business - rose 8 percent,
while non-premium traffic was up 4.6 percent.
The company said underlying market conditions had not
changed since August.
"Trading conditions at our London hub remain firm," it said.
"Performance at Madrid continues to be impacted by weak economic
conditions, with short haul traffic particularly affected."
British Airways' September traffic was up 7.6 percent
compared to a 0.8 percent fall at Iberia.
IAG has seen worsening economic conditions in Spain hit its
performance in recent months, undermining strength in long-haul
travel out of London.
The group recently said its commercial performance at its
Madrid hub has deteriorated further due to the ongoing effects
of challenging macroeconomic conditions in Spain and across the
wider euro zone, as well as the the after-effects of prolonged
industrial action.
Earlier on Wednesday, British low-cost airline easyJet's
increased its full-year profit guidance, boosted by
sun-starved Britons taking last-minute holidays to flee the wet
weather at home this summer.
Shares in IAG, which have risen 12 percent in the last
month, were up 2.8 percent at 163.5 pence by 1406 GMT, valuing
the group at around 2.9 billion pounds.