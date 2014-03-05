March 5 INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES
GROUP SA :
* Group premium traffic for month of February increased by
5.2 percent
* Underlying market conditions remain unchanged from those
published at full year 2013 results
* Traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres increased
by 11.4 per cent versus february 2013 (up 4.9 per cent on a pro-
forma basis)
* Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose
by 11.2 per cent
* Says salaries will remain frozen until 2015 and after that
date, increases will be subject to airline's profitability.
* Iberia has reached agreements in principle with its pilots
and cabin crew unions to introduce permanent structural change
and fundamentally improve
