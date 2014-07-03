BRIEF-Russia's Polymetal to hike dividend payout ratio to 50 pct
* Its board of directors has approved a revised dividend policy
July 3 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA :
* Group traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres increased by 5.9 percent versus June 2013
* Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 8.5 percent
* Premium traffic for month of June increased by 4 percent compared to previous year
* June figures are impacted by world cup effects, especially in Latin America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board approved payment of interim dividend of US$0.7492 per share for 2016, equivalent to approximately US$80 million
MOSCOW, March 15 Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal said on Wednesday its 2016 net earnings rose 79 percent year-on-year to $395 million due to higher prices for precious metals and foreign exchange gains driven by a stronger rouble.