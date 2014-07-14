July 14 International Consolidated Airlines Group Sa :

* IAG converts 20 A320neo options into firm orders

* These aircraft will be delivered in 2018 and 2019 and will provide both cost savings and environmental benefits

* Remaining options can be used for any of airlines in group - British Airways, Iberia or Vueling - for aircraft replacement requirements

* These aircraft are currently intended to replace 21 shorthaul British Airways' aircraft but will be reallocated if airline cannot make a profitable return from its shorthaul business