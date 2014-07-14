PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 20
July 14 International Consolidated Airlines Group Sa :
* IAG converts 20 A320neo options into firm orders
* These aircraft will be delivered in 2018 and 2019 and will provide both cost savings and environmental benefits
* Remaining options can be used for any of airlines in group - British Airways, Iberia or Vueling - for aircraft replacement requirements
* These aircraft are currently intended to replace 21 shorthaul British Airways' aircraft but will be reallocated if airline cannot make a profitable return from its shorthaul business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 19 Credit bureau Experian Plc has teamed up with technology firm Finicity to launch a new product aimed at speeding up the consumer lending process in the United States making it more digital.