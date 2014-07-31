July 31 International Consolidated Airlines
Group Sa
* Iberia to settle its hedging transaction over its entire
stake in Amadeus
* Derivative transaction comprised collar arrangement around
Iberia's Amadeus shareholding of 33,562,331 shares
* Proceeds of sale will strengthen Iberia's liquidity and
provide funding for airline's transformation plan
* Value of gross assets which are subject of this
transaction at 31 December 2013 was EUR 1,044 million
* Iberia will transfer its ongoing interest in shares to
Nomura in exchange for eur 578 million in cash,
* IAG's gain on disposal in its income statement will be eur
84 million before taxes
