* FY loss widens to 214 mln rand

* FY rev up 10 pct, helped by ore sales

* Sees ferrochrome demand increasing

Sept 19 South African miner International Ferro Metals Ltd (IFM) reported a wider full-year loss, hurt by lower ferrochrome sales volumes and a strengthening rand .

Sales of ferrochrome -- used in stainless steel to prevent corrosion -- fell 2 percent to 186,963 tonnes. Production fell about 3 percent to 194,869 tonnes.

"The rise of stainless steel production, especially in China, is inevitable. Consequently demand for ferrochrome should resume a favourable upward trajectory eventually," the company said in a statement.

Global ferrochrome production will rise above 10 million tonnes and demand will soar to 9.5 million tonnes in 2012, Cengiz Onal, sales manager for Turkish ferrochrome producer Eti Krom said last week.

For the year to end-June, IFM's loss widened to 214 million rand ($28.8 million) from 157 million rand.

Revenue rose 10 percent to 1.58 billion rand, helped by ore sales of 179 million rand.

Shares of the company closed at 16.75 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at about 92.8 million pounds. ($1 = 7.419 South African Rand) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)