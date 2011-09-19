* FY loss widens to 214 mln rand
* FY rev up 10 pct, helped by ore sales
* Sees ferrochrome demand increasing
Sept 19 South African miner International Ferro
Metals Ltd (IFM) reported a wider full-year loss, hurt
by lower ferrochrome sales volumes and a strengthening rand
.
Sales of ferrochrome -- used in stainless steel to prevent
corrosion -- fell 2 percent to 186,963 tonnes. Production fell
about 3 percent to 194,869 tonnes.
"The rise of stainless steel production, especially in
China, is inevitable. Consequently demand for ferrochrome should
resume a favourable upward trajectory eventually," the company
said in a statement.
Global ferrochrome production will rise above 10 million
tonnes and demand will soar to 9.5 million tonnes in 2012,
Cengiz Onal, sales manager for Turkish ferrochrome producer Eti
Krom said last week.
For the year to end-June, IFM's loss widened to 214 million
rand ($28.8 million) from 157 million rand.
Revenue rose 10 percent to 1.58 billion rand, helped by ore
sales of 179 million rand.
Shares of the company closed at 16.75 pence on Friday on the
London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at about 92.8
million pounds.
($1 = 7.419 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)