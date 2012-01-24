* Sees restocking in ferrochrome market in early Feb
* Q4 ferrochrome sales up 39 pct from previous quarter
* Co expects full capacity of 265,000 tonnes per year
* Shares up 10 pct
By Tresa Sherin Morera
Jan 24 International Ferro Metals Ltd
expects full production in the first quarter on
ferrochrome restocking by steel mills, and aims to generate cash
in the same period despite rising input costs and weak prices,
sending its shares up 10 percent.
Sydney, Australia-based International Ferro Metals, which
has already achieved 12 percent of its targeted production cost
savings, said there was a likelihood of ferrochrome restocking
after the Chinese New Year in early February.
In the latter part of 2011, stock levels of ferrochrome --
used in stainless steel to prevent corrosion -- remained low at
mills. A sovereign debt crisis in the European Union and slowing
economic growth in top consumer China slowed the pace of global
steel production growth.
International Ferro Metals, whose production facilities are
located in South Africa, said its production costs could go up
on increasing electricity prices in the country.
"On the 1st of April 2012, electricity prices in South Africa
will increase another 25 percent... That might put pressure on
our bright expectations," Chief Executive Chris Jordaan told
Reuters.
International Ferro Metals, which had been making losses for
the last three years, said sales of ferrochrome for
October-December were up 39 percent at 58,389 tonnes from the
preceding quarter on strong demand from the United States.
Production rose 71 percent to 54,142 tonnes as its furnaces
came back on line.
The company expects to operate at full capacity at its
facility at 265,000 tonnes per year.
South African utility Eskom has warned that supply
of electricity will be tight in January.
"Power cuts by ESKOM could be difficult for IFM to absorb in
the current financial climate," Fairfax said in a note.
"However, if IFM is able to demonstrate that its newly,
energy efficient furnaces should be allowed to maintain
operation through potential blackouts then this could be good
news from the company."
Prices of ferrochrome FECRO-HC-RU fell in the last months
of 2011. Prices have recovered marginally since mid-December but
remain well below pre-2008 crisis highs.
Shares of the company were up 8.6 percent at 19 pence at
1317 on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6412 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)