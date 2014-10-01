Oct 1 International Ferro Metals Ltd

* Offer to acquire coking assets

* Has made an offer to greg hall and david merryweather of pricewaterhousecoopers as receivers and managers of both pacific carbon pty ltd and modderriver minerals pty ltd for assets of pacific carbon and modderriver minerals

* Ifl and portnex intend to acquire assets through a newly incorporated company

* These retorts have a capacity of 100,000 tonnes of retort coke per annum, to serve an existing customer base in australia, new zealand and asia.

* Should transaction proceed, it will be funded through internally generated cash resources