Oct 25 International Ferro Metals Ltd (IFM) posted a 21 percent rise in third-quarter ferrochrome sales, on strong demand in the United States and Asia, and the South African miner said it was upbeat on the long-term outlook for stainless steel.

Global stainless steel production hit an all-time high of 16.4 million tonnes in the first half of 2011, up 3.8 percent from the same period previous year.

IFM, which appointed former BHP Billiton manager Christiaan Jordaan as its new chief executive last month to replace David Kovarsky, also said its expected cash flow to improve after its furnaces were back to full capacity.

July-September sales of ferrochrome -- used in stainless steel to prevent corrosion -- were up 21 percent to 41,929 tonnes.

However, quarterly ferrochrome production fell 26 percent to 31,637 tonnes, as the miner was hampered by a shutdown of two of its furnaces due to roof repairs.

Ferrochrome inventories were down to 14,983 tonnes from 25,276 tonnes last year.

IFM's shares, which have shed almost half their value over the past year, closed at 17.5 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 96.71 million pounds ($154.3 million). ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)