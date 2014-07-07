Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
July 7 Macquarie Infrastructure Co LLC said it would buy the 50 percent stake in liquid storage provider International-Matex Tank Terminals that it does not control for $1.03 billion.
Macquarie, which owns half of International-Matex since 2006, said it would buy the remaining interest from members of the business' founding family for $910 million in cash and $115 million in stock.
International-Matex comprises ten marine terminals in the United States and two partially-owned terminals in Canada that store and handle petroleum products, vegetable and tropical oils, renewable fuels, and other chemicals. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited plans to set up a regional distribution hub in Malaysia to cater to its fast-growing business in the region, two sources aware of the discussions said.
* Kennady forms special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives