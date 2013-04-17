PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 17 International Mining and Infrastructure Corp PLC : * Intl mining & infras - update on discussions with Afferro * & infrastructure offers to buy Afferro Mining Inc * & infrastructure offers 3 shares/cash options to Afferro Mining Inc
investors * Imic offers 80P in cash plus a convertible loan note of 20P, or 50P
cash, and 70P note or 140P in shares
March 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Co-founders Sun, Strutt to stay on Yingde board, Zhao voted out
* Chemtrade logistics income - Canadian Competition Bureau issued no-action letter under competition act in respect of acquisition of Canexus Corp