Sept 11 International Paper Co said it
will close its Courtland, Alabama, paper mill by early next
year, laying off 1,100 workers.
The mill has an annual production capacity of 950,000 tons.
"This decision to permanently close capacity is primarily
being driven by demand decline for uncoated freesheet paper
products in the United States," Chief Executive Officer John
Faraci said in a statement.
The decision to close the mill took months and was finalized
at a meeting of IP's board of directors on Tuesday.
Salaried workers will be eligible for severance, and IP said
it would work with union officials to offer assistance programs
to hourly employees.
IP, based in Memphis, Tennessee, plans to take a $675
million charge related to the closure, and will record it later
this year and into 2014.
Shares of IP slid 0.2 percent to $49.16 in early trading.