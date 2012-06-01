Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
June 1 International Paper Co will sell three U.S. corrugated packaging mills for $470 million as part of an antitrust agreement related to the acquisition of rival Temple-Inland Inc.
The company won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Temple-Inland for $3.7 billion in February on the condition it divests three corrugated packaging mills.
International Paper has agreed to sell its Ontario and Hueneme mills in California to a joint venture formed by The Kraft Group LLC and Schwarz Partners LP, and its New Johnsonville mill in Tennessee to Hood Companies Inc.
Under the antitrust agreement, International Paper had four months, with an option of two 30-day extensions, to close the sale of the mills.
International Paper shares, which have fallen about 20 percent since March, closed at $29.20 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.