UPDATE 2-Heineken takes battle to AB InBev in Brazil with $1 bln Kirin deal
* Heineken to become No. 2 in Brazil, third-largest global market
Oct 25 International Paper Co : * CEO says demand seems to be "moving sideways," expects global economy to be
same in 2013 as 2012 * CEO says successfully boosting prices 5 to 10 percent in box and board
businesses * CEO says having "terrific year" in Russia * CEO says China's growth rate "feels like 2 to 3 percent g.d.p., not 7
percent" * CEO says volumes rose "strongly" in Brazil in Q3 2012 * CEO says Temple Inland Inc- buyout helped boost sales in Q3 2012 * CEO says pulp and consumer packaging markets remain weak * CEO says consumer packaging weak across all end markets
* Heineken to become No. 2 in Brazil, third-largest global market
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 Sibanye Gold Ltd has secured a loan of $2.65 billion to support the acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, the South African company said on Monday.