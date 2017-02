NEW YORK May 24 International Paper Co, which acquired rival packaging maker Temple-Inland Inc in February for $3.7 billion, said on Thursday that it had raised its planned cost savings target from the deal to $400 million over the first two years.

That figure is one-third higher than the $300 million that IP had originally said it expected to save. (Reporting by Matt Daily; Additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)