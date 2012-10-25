UPDATE 2-Heineken takes battle to AB InBev in Brazil with $1 bln Kirin deal
* Heineken to become No. 2 in Brazil, third-largest global market
Oct 25 International Paper Co reported a 49 percent drop in third-quarter net earnings on Thursday, due in part to a decline in consumer packaging sales.
The company posted net earnings of $237 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $468 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 6 percent to $7 billion.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 Sibanye Gold Ltd has secured a loan of $2.65 billion to support the acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, the South African company said on Monday.