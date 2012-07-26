* Adj Q2 EPS 46 cents matches Street

* Revenue up 6.5 percent to $7.08 billion

* Shares up 4.9 percent in morning trading (Adds opening stock, currency info)

By Ernest Scheyder

July 26 International Paper Co posted a quarterly profit on Thursday that met Wall Street's expectations, with packaging sales helping to offset a drop in sales of printing paper.

Wall Street cheered the results, sending the company's stock up 4.9 percent in morning trading to $32.89.

IP is a key supplier of corrugated shipping boxes to Amazon.com Inc and other large retailers, making its results a barometer of the global economy.

The world's economy is "going sideways," IP Chief Executive Officer John Faraci said, with parts of Europe and North America lagging and U.S. housing still weak.

"Growth has slowed, but in that kind of environment, IP can still do very well," Faraci said in an interview.

European sales are doing well, largely because most of IP's business on that continent is in Eastern Europe and Russia, Faraci said.

In North America, Faraci said, "it feels like 2 percent GDP growth, which is not the kind of growth we need to get unemployment down."

For the second quarter, the company posted net earnings of $134 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with $219 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 46 cents per share, meeting the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 6.5 percent to $7.08 billion. Analysts expected $7.31 billion.

Earnings were affected by the appreciation of several currencies, including the Russian ruble. IP has a joint venture in Russia.

IP bought smaller rival Temple-Inland earlier this year for $3.7 billion, a deal that made it the largest North American producer of corrugated packaging.

Faraci said the integration was going "very well," and he still expects the deal to help save $400 million within two years by combining costs.

As part of the buyout, IP sold three mills last month for $470 million. (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)