BRIEF-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
* REG-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
April 30 International Paper Co, the largest North American producer of corrugated shipping boxes, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday due to charges to close an Alabama paper mill.
The company had a first-quarter net loss of $95 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with net income of $318 million, or 71 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $7.01 billion.
IP said in January it would close its Courtland, Alabama, mill, and took a $495 million first-quarter charge. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* REG-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
LONDON, March 22 JP Morgan retained its place atop the global investment banking league table last year, with the top five places now firmly in the hands of U.S. banks, reflecting their domination over struggling European peers, data on Wednesday showed.
LONDON, March 22 Failing to reach a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union risks significant damage to Britain's trade in non-financial services, a committee of members of the upper house of parliament said in a report published on Wednesday.