April 30 International Paper Co posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday due to rising
North American demand for its corrugated shipping boxes.
Box demand, which had been weak, improved during the first
quarter and into April, showing signs that the economy is
improving, Chief Executive Officer John Faraci said in an
interview.
"Box demand in April, looks like it's taken a turn both
seasonally and in terms of economic activity, to the plus side,"
he said.
IP, which has a large joint venture in Siberia, is closely
monitoring the tension between Russia and the Ukraine, but so
far has taken no action. The declining Russian ruble actually
helps IP, as the company exports pulp from its Siberian mill to
China, Faraci said.
"I think our Russian business is in good shape," Faraci
said, adding that IP has financing contingencies in place should
any sanctions affect its access to financing for its Siberian
operations.
IP, the largest North American producer of corrugated
shipping boxes, reported a first-quarter net loss of $95
million, or 21 cents per share, compared with year-earlier net
income of $318 million, or 71 cents per share.
The company said in January it would close its Courtland,
Alabama, mill, and took a $495 million first-quarter charge.
Excluding the mill charge and other one-time items, the
company posted a profit of 61 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 55 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $7.01 billion.
Shares of IP, which are down about 6 percent so far this
year, closed Tuesday at $45.90.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Lisa Von Ahn)