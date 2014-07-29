July 29 International Paper Co, the largest corrugated box maker in North America, said on Tuesday its quarterly profit fell 38 percent due to several one-time charges, including costs to close a paper mill.

For the second quarter, the company posted net income of $161 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with $259 million, or 57 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue fell to $7.21 billion from $7.34 billion. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernadette Baum)