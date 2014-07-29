BRIEF-Aaron's CEO John Robinson's 2016 total compensation was $6.7 mln
* CEO John Robinson's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $6.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filng Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mm9UQy] Further company coverage:
July 29 International Paper Co, the largest corrugated box maker in North America, said on Tuesday its quarterly profit fell 38 percent due to several one-time charges, including costs to close a paper mill.
For the second quarter, the company posted net income of $161 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with $259 million, or 57 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue fell to $7.21 billion from $7.34 billion. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Harley-Davidson Inc - CEO Matthew Levatich's 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $6.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Intend to use net proceeds from offering for general partnership purposes