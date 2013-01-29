Jan 29 International Paper Co reported
better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, helped by
its acquisition of smaller rival Temple-Inland last
year.
Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $235
million, or 53 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $281
million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.
Profit, excluding items, was 69 cents per share. Net sales
rose 10 percent to $7.08 billion.
Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn 65
cents per share, on revenue of $6.97 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Our success capturing merger benefits from the
Temple-Inland acquisition contributed to our fourth quarter
results and International Paper's record cash generation from
operations in 2012," Chief Executive John Faraci said in a
statement.
Shares of the company closed at $42.12 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.