April 30 (Reuters) -
* Strong underlying profit growth of £7.5m offset partially
by £2.3m investment in new markets and £1.6m impact from weaker
fx rates
* Customer numbers increased year-on-year by 7%
* Q1 pretax profit 12.7 million stg
* Strong credit issued growth of 18% and revenue increased
by 17%
* Q1 profit before tax increased by £3.6m to £12.7m
* Do not expect any of these matters to have a material
impact on our business performance or growth prospects.
* Regulatory debate relating to rate caps continues in a
number of our european markets.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
))