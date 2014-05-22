Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
May 22 International Personal Finance Plc :
* Agreement to issue euro medium term notes
* Have agreed to issue euro bonds in an amount of eur 40,000,000 (c 33 mln stg) with a maturity of 4 years and a fixed coupon of 4.25 pct
* Are to be issued under our existing euro medium-term note programme, and final settlement is scheduled for 23 May 2014
* Has also agreed to repurchase eur 21,912,000 of 11.5 pct guaranteed notes due 6 August 2015
* This is expected to result in an exceptional cost of around 2.4 mln stg
* Eur 34.8 mln (29.0 mln stg equivalent) of eurobonds remain outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.