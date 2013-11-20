European shares slip for 4th day as Aggreko, Casino sink
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Nov 20 International Personal Finance PLC : * Appointment of Adrian Gardner to its board as chief financial officer * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
GENEVA, March 7 BMW Chief Executive Harald Krueger said a new electric Mini could be built in Germany, the Netherlands or the United Kingdom in the wake of Britain's exit from the European Union.
LONDON, March 7 European stocks fell for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, once again dragged down by financials as shares in Deutsche Bank slid on deepening concern about its health after its $8.5 billion cash call.