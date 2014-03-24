UPDATE 6-Oil falls as investors cut bullish bets on worries over U.S. output
* Libya's NOC says confident will regain control of oil ports
March 24 International Personal Finance PLC : * Announces tender offer for its E225,000,000 11.50 percent guaranteed notes due 2015 * Company will pay E1,135.00 per E1,000 principal amount of existing notes for such existing notes validly tendered * Purpose is to pro-actively manage co's upcoming debt redemptions and to lengthen its debt maturity profile * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Libya's NOC says confident will regain control of oil ports
LONDON, March 20 U.S. bank Citi has abandoned its prediction of a fall for the euro to below parity against the dollar, the latest major lender to capitulate on long-term forecasts for a historic change in one of the world's big currency equilibriums.
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life chief executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters, the companies said.