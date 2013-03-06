Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
LONDON, March 6 International Personal Finance PLC : * Auto alert - International Personal Finance Plc total dividend up 9
percent to 7.7 pence per share * Auto alert - International Personal Finance Plc final dividend 4.5
pence per share * £95.1M profit before tax and exceptional item. * Confident of further good progress in 2013 * To expand our footprint with new market entries into bulgaria and Lithuania
in 2013 * Will invest between £4M and £5M in this expansion in 2013.
LONDON, March 8 The British government has forecast that it will make a 23.5 billion pound ($28.61 billion) loss on bailing out failed banks at the height of the financial crisis after a rise in the lenders' value in the last four months.
LONDON, March 8 British satellite company Inmarsat said strong demand from governments and aviation customers in the final quarter of 2016 helped core earnings for the year to rise 9.5 percent to $795 million, sending its shares to a two-month high.